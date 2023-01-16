CMS School Choice lottery is now open for parents to register their children

Families can select from dozens of schools across the district. Students have priority for school options and magnet programs in their transportation zone.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Parents or guardians of children who wish to participate in the 2023-2024 School Choice program at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools must enroll them in the lottery, which opened Monday, Jan. 16.

To see this year’s lottery presentation, view it here.

Families can select from dozens of schools across the district. Students have priority for school options and magnet programs in their transportation zone.

Applications are due Feb. 13 at 10 p.m.

1. Enrolled children new to CMS by Jan. 6

Before you can participate in the lottery, you will have needed to “future enroll” as a student for 2023-2024.

New CMS families must have enrolled no later than Jan. 6, 2023, in order to participate in the lottery.

Current Charlotte Mecklenburg School (CMS) students should not future enroll. These students are already enrolled in CMS for the current and next school year.

2. Research School Choice options

Learn about the many offerings and focus areas by visiting CMS Choice. Discuss these options with your family to find the best match.

3. Visit School Choice open houses

Find out more by visiting schools and attending open houses and information sessions. Open houses and information sessions will be virtual until further notice.

4. Select your top three preferences

Select up to three schools that best match your child’s interests and talents. Have your student identification and PIN numbers readily available. CMS sent individual assignment notifications home with all current students in early October. The mailing included each student’s identification and PIN numbers, as well as directions for online application to the lottery. Students who are new to CMS will receive the information in the mail. When you enter your student’s information, the application will automatically populate with the schools to which your student is eligible to receive transportation. You will have an opportunity to follow a link to see a list of more schools.

5. Submit lottery application

Choose up to three preferences. Families can submit applications between Jan. 16 and Feb. 13, ending at 10 p.m. The application is available online in English and Spanish. Families can contact Student Placement for assistance from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 980-343-5335. Spanish-speaking representatives are available.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts