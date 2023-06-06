School leaders to vote on boundary changes in CMS schools Tuesday

The boundary change proposals are in response to overcrowding in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district due to a significant increase in population.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After months of debate, Charlotte-Mecklenburg school leaders are set to vote on a plan to redraw school boundary lines Tuesday.

The boundary change proposals are in response to overcrowding in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district due to a significant increase in population in the southern portion of Mecklenburg County.

Two relief schools, a middle school and a high school, are being built for the growth but boundary and feeder pattern changes are needed to accommodate the new schools.

"No single school should have the burden of opening both the relief middle and the relief high school, one or the other," Maggie Donofrio, a Polo Ridge Elementary School parent, said.

In the superintendent's recommendation of south boundary changes, Polo Ridge Elementary school children could go to up to three new schools in the next few years.

The boundary changes are a complex issue with no easy solution.

CMS has worked to address the concern of parents, but balancing what parents would like for their students with the realities and constraints the district is under has proved challenging.

The plan's final version includes some concessions and positive changes for other families.

For example, rising seniors will automatically finish at their current school for their final year, and rising juniors will have the option to stay at their current school or be assigned to the relief high school. Although there is no sibling guarantee in place, students may apply for a transfer without transportation.

Contact Shamarria Morrison at smorrison@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.