CMS pushing for millions more in funding for teacher recruitment

It's all part of the interim superintendent's multi-billion dollar budget recommendation.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is asking for millions of dollars that would go toward state raises for teachers and administrators.

Right now, North Carolina is the worst in the south when it comes to the average beginning pay for teachers. CMS has one of the lowest average beginning pay for teachers in comparison to other districts across the state including Guilford and Wake County.

District leaders said last school year, CMS had more than 1,400 teachers leave, and as they struggle to fill the positions they're coming up with different recruitment and retention strategies including higher pay to fill in the gaps.

They say this is a must-do investment, and higher pay is a big step towards helping them compete and staff up.

CMS will be having a hiring fair later Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Charlotte Mecklenburg Regional Library.

