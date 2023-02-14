CMS leaders: Schools are suspending Black students at a disproportionate rate

So far this year 68% of Black students have received at least one out-of-school suspension, but Black students only make up 36% of the overall student body.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Black students represented 68% of all students with at least one suspension this year, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education Progress Monitoring Report. That’s down by just 1% from the previous year.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools identified two main issues leading to Black students being suspended from schools at a higher rate:

Not enough viable high-quality alternatives to out of school suspensions . D isciplinary decisions and consequences that were overly punitive instead of redemptive.

"We have to keep kids in school," Gregory 'Dee' Rankin, CMS Board Member, said.

So far this year 68% of Black students have received at least one out-of-school suspension, but Black students only make up 36% of the overall student body.

That means a 32 percentage point difference between suspensions and overall Black students.

CMS wants to reduce the rate by 4 more percentage points by end of the school year and 9 more percentage points by 2024, slowly making the percent of suspension closer in number to the percent of students.

"While our out of school suspension disproportionately rates for Black students is down compared to pre-pandemic rates, there is much more aggressive work that needs to be done," Crystal Hill, CMS Interim Superintendent, said.

The district says it is seeing some success. The district says while it’s on track to meet its end year goal, there’s still plenty of work to be done -- specifically for middle and high school students.

"[The] executive director of student discipline and behavior support and her team have established evidence-based trainings, resources and support systems," Hill said. "Beginning this week, we will put measures in place to drive the supports to staff and students where the support is most needed."

The board will get another report at the end of this year.