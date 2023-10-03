You can help name the new relief high school in southern Mecklenburg County. Here's how

CMS is now taking answers on a survey to see what the new campus will be named.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — While the new relief high school campus for south Mecklenburg County won't be open this school year, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is now proposing 10 names for the upcoming campus that community members can decide upon.

An online survey from the South Charlotte Relief High School Naming Committee has been shared for parents, students, and other community members to chime in on. Those who take the survey will be asked to rate how much they feel each proposed name would best fit the school on a scale of 1 to 5. A score of 1 means the survey respondents feel strongly negative about the name, while a score of 5 indicates a strongly positive feeling.

The three key criteria for the names that the committee asks the community to follow include:

Ensuring the high school name represents the entire community

Aligns with guardrails and guiding questions provided at the top of the survey

Adheres to policies laid out by the Board of Education

The proposed names for the relief high school are as follows:

Ballantyne Ridge High School

Reginald Hawkins High School

Creekside High School

Queen City High School

Toringdon High School

Thaddeus Tate High School

Big Rock High School

Liberty High School

Trailview High School

McAlpine Creek High School

Each of the names also has a rationale listed beside each of them. For example, the proposed Reginald Hawkins and Thaddeus Tate names are intended to refer to two prominent African-American men in Charlotte's history, while names like Creekside and Big Rock refer to natural landmarks near the campus.