CMS starts working on 2022-23 school year budget

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education is responsible for deciding how millions of dollars are spent on children’s education. At a special called meeting on Thursday night, the board started the groundwork to decide where to prioritize funds for the 2022-23 school year.

The meeting focused on how additional resources could help schools within CMS reach goals the district has for students by 2024. Data shows CMS students have fallen behind academically on multiple fronts.

One strategic goal includes achieving a 34% increase in the number of Black and Hispanic 3rd graders who are on track to be ready for college and careers.

CMS wants 50% of these students to have a combined score of at least a 4 or 5 at the College and Career Ready level in English Language Arts.

Staff would like to hire more academic interventionists to achieve this.

“If we go forward with the current model as envisioned, they would be someone who would be certified in a teaching area expertise and having either English language arts or Mathematics or Generalist Elementary specialty," Frank Barnes, CMS Chief Accountability Officer, said.

Staff also want to hire additional teachers trained to support schools within the district as a multi-tiered system of support.

“We need a strong core instruction provided by great teachers, well trained, well provisioned, and with all of the wraparound supports, this is extra help more and different," Barnes said.

Staff believes additional support would help increase the percentage of high school students who are career and college ready by more than 20%.

This is measured by the percentage of high school students who score at the College and Career level, a 4 or 5, in Math 1, in grades 9-12.

CMS data shows that currently, 4.5% of students meet these criteria. The district wants to increase that to 25% by October 2024.

The district also needs to increase the percentage of graduates taking and passing at least one college-level course from 58% to 75%.

Staff wants to hire college and career coaches.

“When they walk into the high school is when we begin to have those conversations about what is your four-year plan," the co-leader of the CMS Advance Coursework Team said. "Hence the plan that's going to be able to take you to your goals past high school.”

The board must decide if the resources staff identified as critical to learning will be prioritized in the upcoming budget.

Thursday's meeting was the first of many stakeholder meetings the board of education will hold prior to the superintendent unveiling an initial budget.