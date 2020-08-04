MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg School teachers will still not provide grades for current, at-home school assignments during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Teachers are being asked to provide students with "meaningful feedback" on current assignments. That feedback could later be used to determine a student's pass/fail grade, but a final decision on how to handle remaining grades and assessments has not been determined.

CMS said it is awaiting further guidance from the North Carolina Department of Education to determine how final grades will be handled.

Nearly 80,000 devices have been distributed to students in grades 4-12, the district said. Another 4,000 students have not confirmed to the district if they have working devices or internet access.

Students in grades K-3 are receiving work either electronically or in printed packages.

April 13 through April 17 will be CMS Spring Break.

On April 10, which is Good Friday, the district's grab and go meal sites will not be open but will otherwise be open during spring break.

