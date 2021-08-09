CMS mistakenly sends student data in email to ASEP families

The data included student names and grades, parent contact information, and medical information.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools After School Enrichment Program (ASEP) director has apologized after an error resulted in private student data being sent to families registered for ASEP.

Friday afternoon, ASEP sent an email out to families registered for the program, citing an attached welcome letter. Instead of a letter, an Excel sheet was attached. The file includes:

ASEP site names

Information about if students are attending programs before or after school

Children's names and grades

Parents' names

Home phone and work phone numbers

Parent emails

Whether fees had been paid

Details about children's medical needs, allergies, and other sensitive information

One of the parents that received the email told WCNC Charlotte the first email came at 3:56 p.m. Friday, followed by a recall at 4:09 p.m. Friday. An email formally acknowledging the matter came Monday afternoon.

ASEP director Colette Jeffries sent a letter to ASEP families acknowledging the error Monday. Jeffries asked for families to "delete the attachment," and said they are reviewing data management and distribution procedures to ensure "all staff with access to data are properly informed of proper practices."

No further information is available at this time. WCNC Charlotte is working to learn more.

