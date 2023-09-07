Data shows Black, Hispanic students at CMS make gains in state testing amid persisting disparities

According to the data, Black and Hispanic students at CMS are doing better compared to those same students in the rest of the state.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — New state data shows that Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students saw some gains in reading and math scores since last year. However, district leaders are not celebrating the large achievement gaps in the academic success of its Black and Latino students.

According to the data, Black and Hispanic students at CMS did better in school year 2022-23 compared to students in the same demographics in the rest of the state. However, within its own classrooms, Black and Hispanic students are not seeing the same results as White and Asian students in the district.

For example, more than 60% of Black students in CMS are testing below grade level in reading, compared to 24% of White students. The achievement gaps between Black and White students in CMS are similar to the gaps seen statewide and nationally.

There is some good news, however. Black students at CMS also saw one of the largest improvements in moving from below grade level to at or above grade level from year to year.

This suggests that the district's efforts to improve education for all students are starting to have an impact.

Schools that saw growth and improvements in their Black and Latino student's testing scores had a few common denominators. One of them involved school principals who focused on this population.

CMS has not yet accomplished closing the gap between Black and White students at CMS schools. However, the district has plans to do so. These plans include replicating strategies from schools that already made improvements, providing more resources to schools with high concentrations of Black and Latino students, and hiring more qualified teachers.

The achievement gaps in CMS are a long-standing problem, but the district is making some progress, although it's not where district leaders say they want to be.