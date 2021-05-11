CMS student wins North Carolina Doodle for Google competition

Maria Miller is now eligible to be one of the top five finalists to win the overall competition and have her Doodle displayed on Google for a full day.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and Mint Hill Middle eighth-grader Maria Miller is the North Carolina winner for the Doodle for Google competition. She is now eligible to be one of the top five finalists to win the overall competition and have her Doodle displayed on Google for a full day.

Using the theme “I am strong because...,” Maria said, “I am strong because my family loves and supports me. Especially in these hard times with the pandemic, people need all the love and support they can get to keep strong and push through the tough times.”

Voting for Maria is open and will close on Friday, May 14. To vote for her Doodle, you may click here, click on grades 8-9 and click on North Carolina.

National Finalists will each win a $5,000 college scholarship, Google hardware, and fun Googley swag.