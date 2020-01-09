CMS students could start returning to in-person instruction before end of month

WCNC Charlotte obtained a copy of the 11-page draft document that was provided to CMS board members and school district leadership.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg School board members are mulling over plans that could bring students back for in-person instruction as soon as the middle of September.

The document, titled “Transitioning to Plan B” helps determine the approach and the timeline for what it calls a “phased in” return to in-person instruction.

The draft states that the return would happen “no sooner than” September 14th.

It outlines three different, multi-phased plans.

Plan one brings in students in pre-k through 2nd grades, along with students that have been designated exceptional. The older grades would be phased-in every three weeks.

Plan two brings in all of the same students as Plan One, plus 6th and 9th graders. It also phases in the remaining grades every three weeks.

Plan three would prioritize students with the greatest needs.

Students like Melanie Miller’s 12-year-old daughter Emily.

“We’re just sitting here trying to do our best for our children who, quite frankly, are regressing,” Miller said.

Her daughter Emily, and her 5-year-old son Reid both are autistic. Both children attend CMS Schools. Emily is in her 9th year.

Despite the teachers’ best efforts, Miller said her daughter is unable to comprehend the lessons that are being taught over the computer.

Video shot by the Miller family over the course of several days shows Emily struggling to pay attention, at times seeming distant, other times getting emotional, while her mother instructs her to focus on the Zoom class.

Miller, along with dozens of other families with special needs students, has penned a letter to the board of education, the superintendent, and the director of the exceptional children program.

“I am holding them accountable for what’s happening now because they have had plenty of time to figure this out,” she said.

Miller said she has been told that plans are in the works, but no timetable has been established.

A spokesperson for CMS confirmed to WCNC Charlotte that no timeline has been approved by the board thus far.

Under all of the scenarios, public health and operations metrics would still have to be met. There is a committee that is determining those guidelines now and is expected to brief the CMS board at its next meeting.

Miller, who has now seen the plans that are under consideration, said this should have been outlined months ago. She won’t stop advocating until her daughter is receiving the in-person services and instruction that her lesson plan mandates.