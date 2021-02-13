CMS students head back to school Monday after CDC releases guidance on reopening

CMS is in the CDC's red zone, going with a hybrid plan for elementary students, and also will do a hybrid plan for middle and high school starting Feb. 22.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Monday thousands of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students and teachers will be returning to the classroom. Only some students will start this coming week and it comes after new guidance from the CDC.

CMS K-5 students head back to the classroom on Feb. 15 and it will be welcomed by some parents.

"Now is the time to do the right thing to get our kids back in school," Melisa Klink, CMS parent said.

"I miss the days when teachers only had to beg for pencils, books, and a livable wage. Now we must beg for our lives," Meredith fox, CMS teacher said.

The CDC has laid out a color-coded system.

In blue or yellow areas of the country where transmission is low, schools are encouraged to reopen fully in person.

Orange areas with slightly higher transmission urged to adopt a hybrid model

Even in red zones where transmission rates are higher than 10% of students and staff are tested regularly, schools are encouraged to do some in-person learning with reduced attendance.

If there is no regular testing, elementary schools should be hybrid while middle and high school students should stay virtual.

"We won't be able to eliminate all risks. That's impossible," CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston said.

As of today, CMS is in the CDC's red zone and has decided to go with a hybrid plan for elementary students, but they'll also do a hybrid plan for middle and high school starting Feb. 22- going against the CDC guidance.