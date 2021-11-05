x
CMS superintendent's annual evaluation taking place at Tuesday board of education meeting

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Earnest Winston's annual evaluation will take place during the 4:30 p.m. closed session.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education will continue the regular annual evaluation process for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Earnest Winston at the board's closed session meeting Tuesday afternoon.

The board is meeting at 6 p.m. for a special session on "Student Outcomes Focused Governance," school improvement plans and more. Winston's annual evaluation will take place during the 4:30 p.m. session.

Winston was named superintendent for the district in August 2019 and has been with the district since 2004. During his time as superintendent, he's had to deal with challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic, weapons found on campus, protests over schools' handling of sexual assault claims and more.

