CMS holding superintendent search town halls

A total of 28 town halls, many of which are virtual, will be held over the course of two days.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education will host a series of town halls to discuss the ongoing search for the district's next superintendent.

The district made the announcement on Tuesday, saying 28 unique listening sessions will be held over the course of two days. The sessions will happen on Wednesday, March 8 and Thursday, March 9.

Each listening session will be focused on specific groups of people served by CMS. For example, school principals and staff each have their own town halls, as do community groups like the Steele Creek Association and Lake Norman Chamber.

Some of the town halls will be held in-person, while most are hosted online. The district has provided a full schedule for both days on its website, including the links for online-based meetings.

