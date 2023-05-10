Parents ask for accountability after a series of CMS superintendent town halls

Parents have said it’s hard to hold the district accountable when they don’t know if the ones listening will be there long enough to enact change.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School (CMS) district has faced a problem with continuity over the past decade. It’s gone through several leadership changes. At the beginning of the school year, CMS welcomed Crystal Hill who became the sixth superintendent, not including interims, in the past decade.

Hill has committed to a four-year contract with the district and is starting off her first days listening to both employees and parents through a series of town hall meetings.

CMS parents have said it’s hard to hold the district accountable when they don’t know if the ones listening will be there long enough for change to happen.

"If I had to give a grade to the school system, it would probably be a B-minus," Diane Bethea, a CMS parent, said.

Bethea joined a little under 40 other parents at the CMS superintendent town hall Thursday morning at South Mecklenburg High School.

"The primary suggestion that I had was the retention of quality teachers," Bethea said. "North Carolina is one of the lowest paid states."

Main topics discussed at the town hall included post-graduation, teacher retention, and peer pressure among students.

The district is using an online platform to gather feedback during the town halls. According to an ongoing tally, more than 200 people have participated or shared feedback at the meetings. The feedback includes talking about things they want CMS’ new superintendent Crystal Hill to change or fix within schools.

"We are taking that information," Hill said. "They will see that come back up in our strategic plan. And this is just the first time that we're going to the community, we want the community and staff to hold us accountable for that."

Bethea is holding Hill to that promise of accountability.

"What is done, what you said you were going to do, and then what actually happens," Bethea said.

Hill said some suggestions given could be addressed in a few months, others could take a while.

"What are the things that we can solve for right now? And sometimes there are things that are out there that is just either misinformation or just the wrong perception," Hill said.

Hill wants parents and students to come to her because she’s said she's listening.

The next town hall is on Oct.17 at 6 p.m. in Davidson.

Contact Shamarria Morrison at smorrison@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, X and Instagram.



