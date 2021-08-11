'I was eligible, I don’t know what happened' | Teacher details having difficulty getting CMS job despite teacher shortage

Juan Rivera has been teaching for 17 years, including some in Charlotte. Despite that experience and a teacher shortage, CMS didn't offer him a job.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Like many school districts nationwide, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is facing a teacher shortage. Over 500 teachers have left CMS since Aug. 1, and at least 93 more plan to leave by the end of the year.

As hard as it seems to be to keep teachers, some say it's just as hard to get hired. Juan Rivera said he experienced it firsthand when the district didn't even call him back about a job he applied for.

"I wanted to stay there," Rivera said, referring to Charlotte. "I didn't want to come back to New York but I had no choice."

Rivera, who has been teaching for 17 years, including some with CMS, felt it would be easy to get a job based on his credentials.

"I worked at Harding High School for six years and then I moved to the Outer Banks," Rivera said.

Rivera has paperwork that says he's eligible to return to CMS and said he applied for 23 English as a Second Language (ESL) classes. He had two interviews. Rivera said one of the positions was canceled and he never received a callback or any notice about the other.

"I was thinking, 'what's happening here?'" Rivera said. "There's a teacher shortage, I'm a certified teacher and they haven't called me."

CMS said school leadership screens applications and looks for qualifications like specific licensure and relevant experience, which may not always be a match, or could rank lower than other candidates. The district said it encourages people to apply for multiple positions they're qualified for.

Rivera said it didn't help him.

"For some schools I applied to, the position is still open," he said.

Rivera eventually had to go wherever he could, which led him to New York.

"I needed to do something," he said. "So I applied in New York and they called me right away, within a week."

That's the kind of speed he was hoping for with CMS.

"I was eligible," he said. "I don't know what happened."

Parents report late CMS school buses

Parents of CMS students are reporting transportation troubles when it comes to getting their kids to and from school.

Since the start of the school year, CMS families told WCNC Charlotte they have had issues with buses. On Monday, a parent reached out to WCNC Charlotte saying they received a message that the buses were running "extremely late."

J.T. Williams said she has a medical issue that prevents her from taking her daughter to school when the bus is late, and unless she can find someone else to drive her, her daughter has to stand at the bus stop waiting for however long it takes which at one point was up to an hour.

"When it happens like that at the last minute, one morning I thought, 'well she's just not going to make it to school at all," Samanta Smith said. "Who we would normally depend on to give her a ride, they were not available."

