CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will reveal the transportation plan for the 2019-20 school year at a meeting Wednesday morning.

Parents across the district have plenty of questions, including whether CMS will have a shortage of drivers again this year and if new stops or routes have been added to the plan.

Last year, CMS had 1,088 buses in the district. Those buses logged about 125,000 miles per day and transported 127,000 students to and from school.

In an attempt to recruit new drivers, CMS bus drivers became the highest-paid drivers in all of North Carolina in 2018 when the district raised their pay to $15 an hour. CMS started the 2018-19 school year 67 drivers short, according to Adam Johnson, the executive director of transportation. That shortage led to buses running behind and longer routes for students.

“We have to combine routes, and we also have to do what we call double-backs where we have to go and pick-up one group and then drop that group off and then come back and get the second group,” said Wendy Parker, manager of the Garinger transportation area.

The increase to $15 an hour affected some 700 bus drivers in CMS, with an additional 300 drivers who already earned $15 an hour getting a 50-cent raise.

"We value our drivers, who perform such an important role in getting kids to school each day," said former superintendent Dr. Clayton Wilcox. "This raise recognizes their value to our district."