CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced Wednesday that the district would start fourth-quarter academic instruction with new content will start no later than Monday, April 6.

In a message to families from the district, CMS said each school will make learning packets available for students in pre-kindergarten through third grade at every meal distribution site in the county, in addition to on the CMS website.

Since closing schools, CMS has had optional learning opportunities for students. The physical schools are still closed until May 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the upcoming quarter, the principal of each school will provide additional information with the official start date.

"We are working to do everything we can to get your children and our teachers the resources and devices that they need," the district said, adding, "Teachers are everyday heroes. During this period, they have been hard at work for you and your family."

More information can be found on the CMS website. Parents needing assistance with accessing mobile devices or WiFi connectivity are encouraged to reach out to teachers or officials at their child's school.