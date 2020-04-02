MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is taking another step to keep guns off-campus. The district said they’re now expanding their safety screenings to include middle schools.

After a deadly shooting at Butler High School in 2018, the district developed its ‘Circle of Safety’ program and in January 2019 began screening students for weapons.

Up until now, those screenings were only conducted at high schools.

CMS said the safety screening process includes students being moved to a location outside the classroom to proceed through a portable metal detector.

During this time, they say the drug detection K9 and firearm detection K9 are brought into the classroom by their handlers to screen the students’ belongings.

A team of CMS Security Associates, CMS Police Department K9 handlers and the CMSPD Chief conduct and oversee each screening, with assistance from building administrators, according to a CMS release.

CMS said families are notified via ConnectEd messages when a safety screening begins and again when it is completed.

The district said the purpose of the safety screenings is to serve as a deterrent for students bringing drugs or weapons to school or onto school property.

During the 2018-19 school year, CMS said 18 guns were brought to a CMS campus.

This school year, shots were fired outside a Vance High football game in September. In January, CMS said a gun was found near Vance High’s practice football field.

The school district said, however, screenings at 24 high schools have found zero weapons inside school walls.

“It’s just unfortunate but necessary with the way things are today,” said mom Pam Lake, who was picking up her middle schooler Monday. “I’m fine with it. It’s a little much to teach my 6th grader, but we’ll get through it.”

In addition to screenings, CMS officials are also applauding students for speaking up. Last school year, the CMS police chief said many of the guns found on campus were found thanks to students alerting adults.

A message sent to CMS parents said, in part:

"To help keep students, staff and everyone connected to our schools safe, CMS has a comprehensive set of measures in place. Safety screenings to help keep weapons and drugs out of our schools have been added to these measures as a deterrent and precautionary step. Our goals are to keep weapons and drugs out of schools and to minimize class time disruption and distractions from teaching and learning during screenings. Two important things to note about safety screenings at CMS: schools are selected at random but individual students are never identified for screening. In addition, the K9s are never in contact with students. The students are removed to a separate location while the dogs and their handlers conduct their screening.

CMS is always concerned about the safety, security and well-being of students and staff. The district’s goal is to maintain a safe, secure environment for all students and teachers in every CMS school. Should you have questions or require additional information, please feel free to contact me."

