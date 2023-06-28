CMS loses decades' worth of school leadership and knowledge with upcoming retirees

CMS has seen the number of retirees decrease by more than 40% since the onset of the pandemic.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — This time last year, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools saw thousands of its staff either resign or retire by the end of the school year.

The district was facing morale issues in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic on top of bringing thousands of students back into the classroom after months of virtual learning.

Some of these challenges still exist, but the district has found itself in a better place this year. CMS data shows between resignations and retirements just under 800 people left the district in the 2022-23 school year

In the previous school year, WCNC Charlotte reported the district had already surpassed 800 resignations just four months into the year.

Retirements are also down, but for those still leaving the district this year, it’s bittersweet.

An upcoming retirement this year is Angela Blue.

For more than 30 years, Blue, the principal at Oakhurst STEAM Academy, has helped transform hundreds of children’s lives through education.

"It's full circle for me to have started here as a student, and now be the principal here," Blue said.

Blue reminisced on her time walking through the hallways of Oakhurst STEAM Academy, then just named Oakhurst.

“It has always been very important to me to make sure that my students are receiving the same educational experience that I received when I was a student here," Blue said.

With her career now coming to an end, her colleagues say she leaves behind a legacy of change, mentorships, and improving student achievement.

"The kids love her teachers respect her," Oakhurst STEAM Academy Assistant Principal Jill Smith said. "So I think I think just losing that energy around here. It'll be -- it'll just be different. It'll be a change."

During the pandemic, the district was faced with some of its largest staff retirements numbers. More than 250 people retired in the 2020-21 school year. CMS data shows for the 2022-23 school year that number stands at 146 retirees -- a 43% decrease.

When principals and teachers retire it robs the district of decades of strong leadership, but Blue has taken on countless teachers and brought them into the wings of administration

"She quickly took me under her wing, mentored me, and taught me all the really essential and pivotal things that I needed to know, to continue my journey as a leader in CMS," Michelle Revak, Former Oakhurst STEAM Academy Dean of Students said.

It’s a journey that ends for Angela Blue on June 29, when she says her final goodbye.

"I'm excited that I get to finish where I started," Blue said.

Another principal is set to take the reigns in the upcoming school year.

