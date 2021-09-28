CMS votes to approve virtual instruction plan including K-2 students

“We have heard from parents of younger students who are medically fragile,” board chair Elyse Dashew said in a statement.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education voted Tuesday to approve a virtual instruction plan that would include students in kindergarten, first grade and second grade with certain medical needs.

Currently, children in those grades are not able to participate in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Virtual Elementary. Now, these children could be eligible to transfer into the virtual school if they are deemed "medically fragile," according to the board.

This move comes in line with a plan that is supposed to be submitted to the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction by Oct. 1. All students found to be medically fragile are now set to be eligible to enroll in the CMS Virtual Elementary School.

The state still needs to sign off. If approved, enrollment will run from Oct. 8 through Oct. 10, with accepted students starting on Nov. 1. Applications submitted after that window will be approved and enrolled on a rolling basis.

“We have heard from parents of younger students who are medically fragile,” board chair Elyse Dashew said in a statement. “We are glad that CMS can offer students this expanded educational choice.”

Students who enroll in the virtual magnet school are to remain there through the 2021-22 school year.

Additionally, the board voted to allow CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston to transition schools to remote learning in the event of severe weather or other emergencies. Up to five remote instruction days may be used at the superintendent's discretion, according to the decision.