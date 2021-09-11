'As long as there's community interest' | Popular CMS virtual learning option could be sticking around

There are roughly 150 kids on the waitlist for the virtual elementary school and 197 kids on the waitlist for virtual middle school.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — While Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools already had virtual learning options for high schoolers, the district started new virtual learning options for elementary and middle school students this school year.

The district's "virtual classroom" alternative, in particular, has been a popular option for parents, with many still on a waitlist.

"We’ve actually had a couple of families leave and go to an in-person charter and then ask can we come back," Charlotte-Mecklenburg virtual elementary school principal Kim King said. "It's not just talking into a screen and hoping they get it, this is very much a real classroom.”

Unlike at the beginning of the pandemic, many students said they prefer the switch to virtual.

“I think overall this is better for me,” 7th-grader Sumaya Ahmed said.

Nyasia Gaddy, a 5th-grader, told WCNC Charlotte it's easier to learn in the virtual setting.

King said there are currently 858 virtual elementary schoolers, with many still on the waitlist.



“I believe we have around 150 students on the elementary waitlist,” King said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg’s virtual middle school has 933 students with 197 kids on the waitlist.

“We would love to allow everybody in but we don’t want our class sizes to get back up to the point where it isn’t functioning the way it needs to,” King said.

Right now, the virtual elementary school is short four teachers, while the virtual middle school still needs 15. Due to its success, King believes both options will be available long after the pandemic.

“We definitely anticipate maintaining a virtual elementary and middle school option as long as there's community interest in it,” King said.

If you'd like to sign your child up, CMS’s magnet fair is in December and January where families can request to join for next year.

CMS accepts lottery applications from Dec. 6 through Jan. 21 for several schools, including virtual school options.

