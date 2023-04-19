Students looking to go to school for very little and get a lot in return

Undergraduate enrollment at four-year schools is declining as kids are rethinking two-year programs.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's that time of year when many students are deciding on post-secondary education plans. A new study on enrollment shows students are opting to go to trade programs and community colleges rather than four-year universities.

The National Student Clearinghouse Research Center said undergraduate enrollment at colleges and universities is nowhere near where it was at the start of the pandemic. Community colleges are now seeing numbers go up as students choose a different route.

The research center said enrollment has declined about 1.2% and continues to see a downturn since the pandemic. That loss seems to be a gain for places like Central Piedmont Community College.

"We talk a lot about providing affordable, hands-on education," Jeff Lowrance, vice president of communications at CPCC, told WCNC Charlotte. "We put an emphasis on college work that leads to real work."

Programs like automotive technology, construction trades, and advanced manufacturing have seen enrollment surge. The National Clearinghouse saw enrollment for mechanic trade programs increase by nearly 12% while construction trades surged by almost 20%.

"Community college is a great alternative for anyone thinking about that," Lowrance said.

Contact Colin Mayfield at cmayfield@wcnc.com or follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts