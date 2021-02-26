Cooper vetoes school re-opening bill

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed legislation Friday that would have forced more school systems to open for in-person instruction, setting up a showdown in the coming days with the legislature's Republican majority.
In his veto message, Cooper said students learn best in the classroom and noted that he's urged systems across the state to offer in-person instruction ever since prominent studies were released saying it's safe to do so with masking and other measures in place.
But Cooper said the Republican-backed Senate Bill 37 fell short in two places: hindering him and other officials from shutting schools down again if the pandemic worsens and allowing middle and high school students, thought to transmit the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 more readily than younger students, back in classrooms "in violation of NC Department of Health and Human Services and CDC health guidelines."