Cooper vetoes school re-opening bill

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed legislation Friday that would have forced more school systems to open for in-person instruction, setting up a showdown in the coming days with the legislature's Republican majority.

In his veto message, Cooper said students learn best in the classroom and noted that he's urged systems across the state to offer in-person instruction ever since prominent studies were released saying it's safe to do so with masking and other measures in place.

