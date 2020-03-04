Dealing with coronavirus can feel overwhelming sometimes, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of reasons to pause and smile one in a while.



Eastern Alamance High School principal, Eric Yarborough, went to every senior's home to check in on them while they’re learning online from home. Making sure that they continue to study hard so they can graduate on time, and to see how he could help them out.

Yarborough got the idea from his old school. There, they would sell signs for seniors as a fundraiser and deliver the signs to the students’ homes, as way to show they care and to check in on seniors.

Eastern Alamance seniors Lexi and Riley Beck did not want their senior year to go like this but they are happy everyone is doing okay. They talk to their friends regularly and are trying new things like painting and are finally around to reading books they’ve been trying too. They appreciate all the support they have received from their school and hope they still have a chance to go to prom and have a graduation ceremony.

