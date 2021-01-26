COVID-19 cases, failing grades spike in Gaston County public and private schools

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — In Gaston County, both public and private schools continue to see several teachers, staff members and children testing positive for COVID-19. For the first time, WCNC Charlotte is getting a look at just how many of the county's students and teachers have been affected by the virus. The total number of COVID-19 cases among every teacher, staff member and student in Gaston County more than doubled after the Thanksgiving holiday and spiked even higher after Christmas. The percentage of children who've tested positive for the virus remains above 20%, which is quadruple what experts consider a safe level.

During the last school board meeting of 2020, in the middle of the spike, Gaston County Superintendent Doctor Jeffrey Booker said one number, in particular, stands out.



"We've got over 20 folks that have been in the hospital, we have a person that's in rehabilitation right now," said Dr. Jeffrey Booker the Gaston Co. Superintendent. "That weighs very heavy on me as an individual, I just have to be honest."



A number that's also weighing heavily on parents and students isn't a COVID-19 metric, but it is a direct result of the virus.



The percentage of students with failing grades has doubled compared to the year before.



"Our administrators have tried to work, tried to reach out and they've tried to put recovery plans in," Booker said. "We just completed exams, we'll see that work, but we're going to end up with more remediation as a result of this."