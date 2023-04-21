CMS investigates school shooting threat at David Cox Road Elementary School

The threats concerned photos of guns being circulated and threats of a "possible school shooting."

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After receiving information about a possible threat at David Cox Road Elementary, school officials sent out a message to families on Thursday.

The message, sent by the principal of David Cox Road Elementary, describes images of guns that were being passed around at school, as well as "a possible school shooting," threat for Friday, April 21.

The source of the threat is unknown.

WCNC Charlotte reached out to to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools about the possible threat on Friday. CMS said that there was no current lockdown at the school.

WCNC Charlotte was able to obtain the following message that was sent out to the families of school members from the principal of David Cox Elementary on Thursday:

"Good evening, David Cox Road Elementary families,

"This is Principal Ellis reaching out to inform you of a possible threat to the school. One of our students shared images of guns that your child may have seen. We were also informed about a possible school shooting on Friday, April 21. This threat has been investigated by law enforcement, and a plan is in place to ensure the safety of all staff and students.

"Any reports of threats or perceived threats are taken very seriously, and law enforcement is notified immediately. All incidents of threats or school disruptions are handled according to the Code of Student Conduct. As always, the safety and well-being of our students and staff is our top priority.

"If you have any questions or concerns, you may reach out to the school’s front office. If you have any information in regard to this threat, please contact law enforcement. Thank you for your continued support of David Cox Road Elementary School."

As WCNC Charlotte recently reported, most elementary schools in the Charlotte area do not have school resource officers. This information comes as parents and school districts are seeking solutions to threats of violence and security concerns after recent school shootings around the United States.

Union County Public Schools are currently on a phased program that will put an SRO in every school by 2025. A similar plan is in the works in Cabarrus County schools.

As parents across Charlotte are pushing for better school security and bringing in resource officers, there are no immediate plans to bring SROs to CMS elementary schools at the time.

SEEKING SOLUTIONS