Davidson College to hold in-person graduation ceremonies

DAVIDSON, N.C. — Davidson College announced Monday that it will have in-person commencement ceremonies on campus for the graduating class of 2021.

Davidson will have at least two graduation ceremonies to follow North Carolina's COVID-19 guidelines. Masks and social distancing will be required in line with Gov. Roy Cooper's current executive order for mass gatherings.

The school said each graduate will receive two tickets for guests. If changes allow for more guests, students will be notified as soon as possible. The ceremonies will also be streamed online for friends and family who aren't able to attend.