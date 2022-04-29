Davidson College to introduce new president

Religion scholar Douglas A. Hicks was named the 19th president of Davidson College this week. He most recently served as dean of Emory University's Oxford College.

Hicks, currently the dean of Oxford College of Emory University, is a Davidson alum with a Harvard Ph.D. and a background in higher education leadership. He will take office at Davidson effective Aug. 1.

After graduating from Davidson, Hicks earned a Master of Divinity degree at Duke University and master's and doctorate degrees in religion and economics at Harvard. His teaching career began at the University of Richmond before he moved to Colgate University. He accepted the role of dean of Oxford in 2016.

"Davidson changed my life," Hicks said in a statement. "There, I grew up. I had the opportunity to learn in new ways, to meet students from across the country, to play varsity baseball in my first year, to study abroad in Madrid, to meet an incredible group of friends and to be challenged by wonderful teacher-mentors, whom I consider lifelong friends. I'm excited to return as president and even more excited about the future that we will build at Davidson."

Hicks will be formally introduced Friday afternoon. He succeeds Carol Quillen, who announced in August she is stepping down as president after 11 years.

