DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Parents reached out to WFMY News 2 concerned about a video circulating on social media.

The cell phone video shows a Davidson County Schools student repeatedly punching another student on a school bus.

The district confirms this happened on Tuesday.

We want to warn you, the video contains explicit images and language. We've blurred faces because juveniles are involved.

WFMY News 2 asked if this incident happened between a West Davidson High School student and a Tyro Middle School student, as the person who provided the video claimed.

In response, a spokesperson for the Davidson County School system said the following:

We were aware of this incident immediately, as the bus driver had to stop the bus and called for an SRO and administration via the radio system. Neither student is a West Davidson student. District policies regarding this incident were applied appropriately and immediately as they are in all situations where students fail to meet expectations for behavior.

UPDATE:

This fight involved two students, but the district would only confirm where one of the students attends: Davidson County High School. Again, West Davidson High is not associated with this incident.

WFMY News 2 reached out to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say charges have been filed through juvenile services by the School Resource Officer.

The Sheriff's Office did not respond to this incident.

