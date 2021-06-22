Dine Out For Kids: How you can support schools and local businesses by going out

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're looking to make dinner plans for Tuesday, June 22, did you know you can go out and help support schools in Charlotte?
Tuesday is the annual Dine Out For Kids that benefits Communities in Schools of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. More than a dozen restaurants are participating this year, including Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, Mama Ricotta's and Mert's Heart & Soul in Uptown. Also, Black Food Truck Tuesday (5700 Westpark Drive) is a new sponsor of the event. A portion of the proceeds from participating restaurants and vendors will go toward Communities in Schools.
The CIS mission is to surround students with a community of support, empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life.
Schools and restaurants have both been impacted hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, with small businesses losing much-needed revenue and many students struggling to keep up during remote learning. Dine Out for Kids will give both groups a much-needed boost on a traditionally slow business day in the restaurant industry.
RELATED: With capacity restrictions set to end soon, bar and restaurant owners in Charlotte face worker shortage
RELATED: 'I can't believe you're crying over chicken' | Closure of Price's Chicken Coop brings heartache to community
Restaurants participating in Dine Out For Kids
- Alexander Michael's
- Bad Daddy's Burger Bar - Ballantyne, Concord, Dilworth, Gastonia, Huntersville & Mooresville
- Black Food Truck Tuesday
- Brixx Wood Fired Pizza - Birkdale, Blakeney, Dilworth, Foxcroft, Uptown
- Mama Ricotta's
- Midwood Smokehouse
- Paco's Tacos and Tequila
Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.