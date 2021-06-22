Dine Out For Kids: How you can support schools and local businesses by going out

More than a dozen Charlotte restaurants will donate a percentage of sales to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to give students the resources necessary to succeed.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're looking to make dinner plans for Tuesday, June 22, did you know you can go out and help support schools in Charlotte?

Tuesday is the annual Dine Out For Kids that benefits Communities in Schools of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. More than a dozen restaurants are participating this year, including Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, Mama Ricotta's and Mert's Heart & Soul in Uptown. Also, Black Food Truck Tuesday (5700 Westpark Drive) is a new sponsor of the event. A portion of the proceeds from participating restaurants and vendors will go toward Communities in Schools.

The CIS mission is to surround students with a community of support, empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life.

Schools and restaurants have both been impacted hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, with small businesses losing much-needed revenue and many students struggling to keep up during remote learning. Dine Out for Kids will give both groups a much-needed boost on a traditionally slow business day in the restaurant industry.

Restaurants participating in Dine Out For Kids

