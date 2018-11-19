GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A Gaston County father urges drivers to pay better attention around school buses after a car rear-ended his son's school bus Monday morning.

Highway Patrol responded to the crash at Chapel Grove School Road and Hollywood Drive around 7:35 a.m. The crash was just a couple hundred feet from Chapel Grove Elementary School.

Nobody was injured in the accident.

Troopers said the driver of the SUV was distracted by his son in the backseat when he rear-ended the bus. AT the time of the accident, the school bus was slowing down to pick up Oswaldo Osoy's son.

"He wasn't scared," Osoy said of his son. "He just thought it was an opportunity for him not to go to school because we were out here for almost an hour-and-a-half waiting for him to get on the bus."

Osoy said he wasn't surprised the crash happened, because he's witnessed drivers breaking school bus laws before.

"They either go around the bus or don't stop whenever the school bus stops," Osoy explained. "Sometimes, the school bus [driver] starts yelling at them or honking the horn."

He said drivers need to pay attention when around school buses.

"The safety of other people's lives is important," Osoy said. "It's more important than wherever it is that you need to get to, and that sometimes you need to slow down -- especially when it pertains to kids."

Troopers cited the SUV driver for failing to reduce speed.

