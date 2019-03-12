LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The attached video is a story on an anti-shame lunch bill in Arkansas that aired earlier this year.

According to Pulaski Heights Elementary, a donor paid off all lunch debt for students to eat without worrying about a negative balance.

The Little Rock School District website says the school currently has 315 students enrolled with 51% of students characterized as low-income in the 2016-17 school year according to the Arkansas Department of Education.

The school received a rating of 'B' from the ADE the same year.

