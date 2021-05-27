Dr. Andrew G. Houlihan named 2022 Southwest Regional Superintendent of the Year

Dr. Houlihan was chosen by his peers, which includes superintendents from 11 counties in the southwest region.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The Southwest Education Alliance (Region 6) has selected Dr. Andrew G. Houlihan as the 2022 Regional Superintendent of the Year.

“I am extremely humbled by this honor and I am proud to be Superintendent of Union County Public Schools,” Houlihan said. “We are truly Team UCPS and I share this recognition with our entire community, especially our teachers, administrators, students and the Board of Education.”

Dr. Houlihan will now represent the southwest region in the state-level competition and compete for the A. Craig Phillips State Superintendent of the Year award.

“The Board of Education is extremely proud of our Superintendent,” said Board of Education Chair Melissa Merrell. “Under Dr. Houlihan’s leadership, we have seen academic gains, expanded opportunities for students and staff, strengthened key partnerships and enhanced student support services. We are extremely grateful for his leadership during the past year as we faced unprecedented times. He is truly a model for superintendents and is very deserving of this award.”

Reeves McGlohon, Executive Director of the Southwest Education Alliance said “Congratulations on this honor. It is a recognition that is both earned and deserved. Your tenure with Union County Public Schools has been filled with accomplishments. While you consistently talk about the ‘team’ working to provide opportunities for students in UCPS, teams need leaders and your leadership has clearly made a difference in the school system.”

Dr. Houlihan has worked in education for more than 25 years and has served as superintendent of Union County Public Schools since August 2016.

