FORT MILL, S.C. — The dress code debate at Fort Mill schools has finally sparked change after students and parents voiced their concerns calling the current policy unfair.

“We would just like to see some productive changes that will make it easier for everyone to go shopping and less stressful," parent Christine Dayton said.

Now after much feedback and research, the district has developed a new dress code policy created to be more gender-neutral, with consistent enforcement paired with faculty training as well.

RELATED: Fort Mill parents, students ask school board to change dress code policy

“We examine dress codes in other districts and looked at examples of powerful and problematic practices in dress code policy enforcement,” executive director of student services Dr. Antwon Sutton said.

Some of the dress code changes included allowing some tears or rips in jeans that have become a trend. Also, the district is now allowing shorts that are no shorter than mid-thigh and tank tops that are at least three fingers wide.

Parents and students shared mixed reactions to the proposed dress code changes.

“Allow the shoulders, get rid of the measurements, put a tank top on — it's fine," parent Megan Drew said. "No one is going to have a fit in class."

Overall, most agreed the changes were a step in the right direction, but the community now has a chance to offer their own dress code revisions before anything becomes final.

“I think the changes are good, I just want the changes to come as soon as possible,” Fort Mill High School student Olivia Burt said.

Parents will have a week to fill out an online survey and offer their feedback. After that, the board will consider the responses and vote on a second reading of the new dress code policy at the January 21 meeting.

MORE ON WCNC: