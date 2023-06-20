Duke grants free tuition to Carolina families earning less than $150K

By putting an additional $2 million toward financial aid, the university aims to show that a Duke education can be affordable.

DURHAM, N.C. — Duke University announced it is expanding its efforts to make higher education accessible to more families by providing free tuition to students from North Carolina and South Carolina whose families earn less than $150,000 per year.

Starting in the fall 2023 semester, all admitted undergraduate students from North Carolina and South Carolina whose families make less than $150,000 will receive full tuition grants to the university. The free tuition will be available to existing Duke students as well as first-year enrollees.

Additionally, any family from the Carolinas with an annual income of less than $65,000 will receive financial assistance for housing, meals, some course materials or other campus expenses on top of the full tuition grant.

“This additional financial support for undergraduates reflects Duke’s commitment to our students from the Carolinas,” Duke President Vincent Price said. “By providing even more equitable access to a Duke education, and ensuring students have the resources they need to truly thrive while here at Duke, we will also make our campus community stronger.”

Duke says it will invest about $2 million in financial assistance for the 2024-24 academic year that will support nearly 350 students.

The free tuition program will not affect Duke's admissions process, which is among the toughest in the Carolinas. According to Duke's website, the average SAT score for undergrads ranges from 1500 to 1570 and an average ACT score of 33 to 35.

While Duke provides more than $130 million each year in grants, the university plans to invest an additional $6 million to $7 million per year in financial aid for the next five years. Qualifying students should expect to receive their financial aid statements by July 1.

Duke has more undergraduate students from North Carolina than any other state. During the 2022-23 academic year, 1,131 North Carolina residents from 65 counties were enrolled as undergrads, representing 16% of the student body, with more than half of those students coming from public high schools. Another 160 students are from South Carolina.

More details about the program and eligibility requirements can be found at financialaid.duke.edu.