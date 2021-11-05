Duke University to hold only remote classes for start of spring semester

All classes will be held remotely from Jan. 5 to Jan. 8.

DURHAM, N.C. — Duke University students will start the spring semester online, university officials announced Wednesday.

University leaders said after consulting with public health specialists, they decided that the spring semester should start online.

"We have faced these uncertainties and challenges before, and, thanks to your dedication, we have been able to continue our vital missions of education, research and service to society. Now we must do so again," Duke University Provost Sally Kornbluth said in a statement.

In-person instruction is expected to resume on Jan. 10, officials said in a statement.

