CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced Friday that Earnest Winston has been named superintendent of the district.

Winston was serving as interim superintendent following the suspension and resignation of Dr. Clayton Wilcox in July. In a press release, CMS announced that Winston will have a three-year contract with an annual salary of $280,000, the same salary Wilcox made during his tenure.

According to CMS Board Chair Mary McCrary, there was no official search for a superintendent. The district did not consider other employees and are confident Winston can handle the job.

Winston has served as the CMS chief community relations and engagement officer since 2017. He joined CMS in 2004 as an English teacher at Vance High School before joining the district's administrative team two years later.

“I am humbled and grateful to the Board and the community for the trust placed in me. It is my honor and privilege to serve our community’s students, families, CMS employees and partners,” Winston said. “The district team is preparing to welcome students back for a smooth opening of schools on Aug. 26. We are moving forward together on our commitment to equity through our 2024 strategic plan. Our shared focus is on what matters most – great teaching and learning for every student in every school.”

On July 19, the CMS board voted in favor of a separation with Wilcox.His resignation was effective August 2 and Wilcox and CMS agreed there would be no money paid to him as part of the separation. He was suspended by the board in early July after a closed-door meeting about his performance. Details of the suspension were not made public by CMS.

