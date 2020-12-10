Union County middle school moving to remote learning for two weeks

East Union Middle School is moving to remote learning for two weeks after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — East Union Middle School in Union County, North Carolina is moving to remote learning for two weeks, school officials confirm. It comes after a member of the staff at the school tested positive for COVID-19.

School officials believe that several students and staff may have been exposed to COVID-19 as result.

In consultation with Union County Public Health, school officials decided to close East Union Middle for students and staff from October 13-26. During this time, all students and staff will work remotely until the school reopens on Tuesday, Oct. 27.



"Because the health and safety of our students and staff is extremely important, Union County Public Schools staff is working with the individual and Union County Public Health to determine close contacts," a Union County Public Schools spokesperson said in a statement.

If a student had direct contact with the person involved, a school nurse or a Union County Public Health staff member will follow up with parents.