'It is time we change a few practices and policies' | New rules in effect Friday for Union County schools at athletic events

Union County Public Schools is putting new safety measures into place after several "safety incidents".

Example video title will go here for this video

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The Union County Public Schools Superintendent Andrew Houlihan was loud and clear at Tuesday night's board meeting as he recited new rules for athletic games.

Just last Friday, a fight near a football stadium forced a game to end early. Houlihan said it's just one of several incidents this school year.

"We have had many conversations with our law enforcement partners about a number of items and it is time we change a few practices and policies moving forward," he said.

The new policy is effective this Friday, Oct. 6 and only clear bags are allowed at events and games. There are size restrictions -- no larger than 4.5" x 6.5" and medical and baby bags are subject to search.

Middle and elementary school students must have an adult, age 21 or older, as a chaperone. Lastly, all ticket sales will end at halftime or at the mid-point of an event.

"I’m asking that our students parents and community partner with us to keep our games and events safe at all times and enjoyable for all who attend," Houlihan said.



Union County Public Schools has experienced a number of safety incidents at athletic events around the county. Effective, Oct. 6, UCPS will implement the following protocols: Posted by Union County Public Schools on Tuesday, October 3, 2023

In addition to these new protocols, UCPS introduced a new policy about criminal behavior. It outlines how school officials discipline students and cooperate with law enforcement for criminal activity on school grounds or related to school events.

Superintendent Houlihan said this is all to reiterate that safety is the school district's number one priority.

Contact Destiny Richards at drichards5@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, X and Instagram.