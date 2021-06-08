Elementary student found on campus with gun at Lancaster County school

The gun was confiscated from the student who attends Erwin Elementary.

LANCASTER, S.C. — A Lancaster County Schools elementary student was found with a gun on Tuesday.

The school systems spokesperson said, "We had a student at Erwin Elementary who was caught in the possession of a pistol. The student’s parent reported they thought the student might be in possession."

The gun was confiscated from the student who attends Erwin Elementary. The student is not facing expulsion from school and juvenile court charges.

School officials believe the student stole the gun from a family friend.

