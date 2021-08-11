Elon University requiring students, staff to wear masks

The mask mandate goes into effect on Monday, August 16.

ELON, N.C. — Elon University announced Wednesday students, staff and visitors must wear a mask.

The mask mandate goes into effect on Monday, August 16. The masks must be worn in indoor campus spaces. It must also be worn at the New Student Convocation event on Saturday, Aug. 21. The event will be held outside but because of the crowd, the university is extending the mask requirement to the event as well.

The university said it is requiring the mask mandate out of an abundance of caution as people travel to campus at the start of the academic year. It will also require after August 29, those who have not submitted vaccination documentation must continue to wear masks indoors.

They also said everyone on campus regardless of vaccination status should carry a mask with them at all times so they can use it as needed.