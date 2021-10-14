"It's discrimination and alienating them from being able to express themselves," advocates said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An email came to Anne Landry's attention a few weeks ago. She is a therapist for LGBTQ+ youth in Knoxville, and in it educators were told by a principal not to use students' preferred pronouns. It also said there would be no discussion about the decision.

Through her clients, Landry knows how tough the social scene can be in high school for the LGBTQ+ community.

"I'm not scared to be a voice for these issues. People need to know what's going on," Landry said.

The email was sent by the principal of South Doyle High School, Tim Berry. However, according to KCS officials, the email is in line with the overall district policy.

10News obtained blurbs of the email. We do not know the exact date it was sent, but sources can confirm it was toward the beginning of the school year.

The first blurb says, "We will not use our platform as educators to indoctrinate our opinions, beliefs, or philosophies about today's controversial topics."

Then, the email proceeds to discuss preferred pronouns, and how teachers may or may not use them in the classroom.

"Openly asking which pronoun by which they would like to be identified has upset and confused some students and fired up some parents," the email said.

Nathan Higdon is on the board with Knox Pride. He is also an online professor for Mercy College in New York.

"I think it's really better to let students identify themselves and I try to do that on the first day," Higdon said.

Higdon keeps a class list and changes the student's registered name to whichever name or pronoun the student requests.

"Kids use nicknames all the time," Landry said, "Adults use nicknames all the time. I mean, Bill Lee is named William Lee, but he goes by Bill. Why is that okay? Yet, it's not okay for kids to go by the name that they prefer."

The email said Knox County Schools will recognize a student by the sex indicated on an original birth certificate. This part pertains to preferred pronouns, bathroom policies, and sports teams; as outlined in the policies approved on September 9.

However, Landry said these policies discriminate against LGBTQ+ students, restricting the ways they can express themselves and alienating them from the overall student population.

According to Landry, discrimination at a young age can feel isolating and lead to serious mental health issues later on in life.

"There's increased suicide rates, suicidality, and self harm behavior because you're taking away someone's identity and just invalidating them," Landry said.

The email does take into account the students' personal feelings, and asks teachers to refer to the student by their name if it is a "delicate matter."

But, what happens when a student directly asks to be referred to by a different set of pronouns than the sex listed on their birth certificate?

KCS officials say teachers are "allowed to address students according to their preferred pronouns."

Toward the end of the email, the principal said "there is zero room for discussion moving forward." KCS officials said the policy was changed as a result of state law. The state legislature recently passed laws anti-transgender laws restricting who could play on sports teams and placed restrictions on who can use certain bathrooms in schools.

Advocates for transgender rights say Tennessee's trio of anti-gay and anti-transgender laws passed this year have led to a surge in calls from educators and students with concerns about harassment in schools.

"Why can't they have a discussion about it? That's how it shows that it's a problem, because it's a closed discussion," Landry said.

However, advocates for LGBTQ+ issues say there is more Knox County schools can do to help students feel comfortable and included. They said the process starts with officials empathizing with the issues students face.

"When you don't know the questions to ask an LGBTQ+ student, try these: how can I support you? And what can I do to help make you feel more comfortable in a group setting in my classroom?" Higdon said.

Additionally, Higdon said being an ally to LGBTQ+ students can help them feel more comfortable within the school.

"Authority figures can save lives. Little comments and actions build over time. And folks must say, 'No, we don't talk like this in my classroom,'" Higdon said.