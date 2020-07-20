Enrollment for remote learning officially underway in the Charlotte-area

In the virtual academy, students may return to their assigned school if they choose, preferably at the end of the semester, Boone said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Enrollment for remote learning for the 2020-2021 school year is officially underway in counties like Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, and Union; meanwhile, other districts continue to report “staggering demand” in virtual learning options.

According to a spokesperson for Rowan-Salisbury Schools, 2,200 students have now enrolled in the district’s virtual academy for grades k-8.

That number reflects more than 10% of the total student enrollment district-wide and makes the virtual academy the largest school in the district.

In neighboring Cabarrus County where enrollment in their remote learning program just began Monday, “interest has been high” in their companion virtual academy, according to spokesperson Ronnye Boone.

In the virtual academy, students may return to their assigned school if they choose, preferably at the end of the semester, Boone said. Remote learning on the other hand, still allows a student to remain enrolled in the zoned/assigned school.

In Rock Hill Schools, the information sessions for the virtual academy have seen their capacity maxed out every time one is offered.

“We have had 3,000 families register for information sessions,” spokesperson Mychal Frost said. “That is staggering.”

As parents in CMS continue to weigh their options and the demands on their schedules, the district released more information about what a typical day would look like under the remote learning plan.

CMS leaders opted for Plan B+remote: a plan that will send kids back to school for the first two weeks, and then transition to full remote learning for the foreseeable future.

According to information released by CMS, children will have live instruction with a teacher for about two hours a day. The other four hours can be done on the family’s schedule and will include recorded instruction, assigned activities and reading.