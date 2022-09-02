Declining enrollment numbers hit colleges across the U.S., education leader says

Rock Hill's Winthrop University says it's already seeking solutions for a declining college-going population in the US

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Colleges and universities may have to fight harder to recruit students. Research from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center (NSCRC) shows higher education enrollment dropped during the pandemic, costing colleges in America almost a million students since 2019.

Education leaders believe this trend could continue for years to come because a declining birthrate in America means fewer students enrolling in college.

“With that population rate not being replaced with new babies being born or immigration policies with more people coming into the country, that means absolutely there will be fewer students graduating high school and entering higher education,” said Joseph Miller, vice president of enrollment management and marketing at Winthrop University.

Miller said for Winthrop, Fall 2020 was on track to have been one of “the largest new student enrollment classes. But the COVID-19 pandemic turned that idea on its head.

New student enrollment for the fall semester at Winthrop went from 1,073 in 2019 to 964 in 2020, further sinking to 818 in 2021.

And while Miller explains that Winthrop University is starting to rebound from the pandemic-related enrollment dip, he says the core issue is that the population of college-going Americans is declining. According to the Hechinger Report, economists predict between 2025 and 2029, the population of college students will drop percent by 15 percent and will continue to decline after that.

According to Miller, some colleges are already seeing the impacts of that.

“There are several colleges that are collapsing because of the decline in enrollment,” he said. “Now fortunately in South Carolina we’re one of only a few states projected to see an increase over the next decade, but only by a margin of about one percent.”

The steep competition means Winthrop University is already seeking solutions to attract more students. For one, it’s making sure the programs it offers meet marketplace and student demand.

The university also partnered with York Technical College to create a program that will be a bridge for students to transition from a 2-year program to a 4-year-program at Winthrop.

Another thing Winthrop is trying is optional admissions exams; during the pandemic, it made tests like the ACT and SAT optional for students applying. If data shows those students are doing well, that change could become permanent.