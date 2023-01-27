How the new express bus stops will impact CMS students

The plan will make fewer stops and will help full and partial magnet high school students reduce their ride time.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The new express stops program is coming to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools for the 2023-24 school year.

CMS express stop bus routes will reduce the number of stops from 5,000 to 185.

The stops will be available for full and partial magnet high school students and should reduce drive time for drivers.

However, the express stop route changes could mean some extra work for parents with bus stops moving two to three miles, but officials say the new plan will also reduce costs.

A deal with the city of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County. The district is asking for free passes on CATS for all CMS employees and high school students.

"We're having to have express bus stops for magnet schools just because our transportation system is taxed as CMS," Sneed said. "So we need these partnerships to help us move people and move families and move staff to support Mecklenburg County."

There is more information on the express stops program on CMS' website.

