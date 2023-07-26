Charlotte-Mecklenburg County hoping to shorten student's commutes to magnet schools

The Express Stops plan is intended to address staffing shortages and reduce commute times for students and bus drivers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools transportation officials will provide details on how the district's new express bus program will operate during the upcoming 2023-24 school year.

The express stops would consolidate bus stops into fewer centralized locations in the hopes of getting students to and from school faster while also cutting costs. The program would reduce the number of buses running daily, according to CMS, which says this also helps with staffing shortages affecting its bus fleet.

The express stops will impact about 5,000 students in certain magnet programs. CMS first announced the express bus service last December. Reaction has been mixed among CMS school board members, with some saying they're worried about lower-income families being affected by fewer bus stops in their neighborhoods. Some board members said they were told by some families that they were pulling their kids out of the magnet programs because of the proposed changes.

“We've heard solutions, such as carpools and you know, things of that nature, but carpools won't matter if you don't have a car,” Dee Rankin, a CMS school board member, said.

Martha Valencia said her family was impacted by express stops when the program was first implemented back in 2010. She had help from her then-husband and was a stay-at-home mom. While it worked for her then, she says circumstances have changed for her child who attends the Northwest School of the Arts.

"I don't have the help of anyone," she said. "I don't know anyone who goes to this school and I am completely on my own. So I rely on the bus."

Should CMS scrap the plan, WCNC Charlotte learned in April the district would need to add more than $4 million to its budget for bus drivers. But even if the district had the money set aside, there's no guarantee they'd be able to get drivers in time.

The current list of schools that are participating in the Express Stops program can be found on the CMS website. Students who attend their home magnet schools or non-magnet schools will not be impacted by this plan.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts