Fall semester expected to have big changes at major universities

The fall calendar has been altered at most campuses this year. There won’t be a fall break and the semester will end at Thanksgiving.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Starting college in the fall, or just going back for another year, is going to look very different.

Major universities in both North and South Carolina have some policies in place are now and what they might be in the fall. College is going to look a lot different in 2020.

College is the one big thing graduating high school seniors can look forward to, and if you are already in college, you are excited about going back to campus life. Campus life is changing in a big way.

For example, at NC State, face masks are now required for students, staff, and visitors on campus and in all campus buildings, they must be work for in-person instruction and labs. At most universities, they are not required in dorm rooms but will be required in lobbies and elevators.

App State has a similar policy, a mask will be required when closer than 6 feet and it’s mandatory in classrooms.

Move-in dates are being staggered at some universities, and as far as the dining halls are concerned, some are moving to take out only.

At Clemson, their goal is to have 75 percent of courses with some in-person instruction. Classroom layouts have been adjusted to meet social distancing guidelines. And if you are going to Tiger Country, you must get a COVID-19 test five days before you arrive. If you test positive, you must self-isolate for 10 days before returning.

With these policies in place, some parents are looking into financial components. Shelly has a son going off to college and she is worried that if there is a spike, will there be refunds of dorms? What about the meal plan, or the university fees? After all, many kids and parents are using loans to go to college.

“And then to borrow all that money and then not get the services, and those are services you may or may not get” Shelly said.

It’s very important to read the contract this year. For example, Western Carolina has a pandemic clause that says the university will not be obligated to offer partial refunds or credits if students must vacate housing.

Other universities, likewise, may have similar policies.

Every university has changed this year and if you don’t see information on refunds or other financial commitments on their website, be sure to ask and encourage your son or daughter to read anything they sign. A lot of this information will change going forward so it’s important that you be plugged into the university you will be attending.

Also, others concerned about off-campus housing. Do they give refunds? Sometimes, off-campus housing has nothing to do with the university except for location. If you sign a 12-month lease, you’re going to be obligated to pay that lease even if your child comes home to do online classes.