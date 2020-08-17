Show us your back to school photos

Viewers share their first day pictures with us.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A lot of school districts in North Carolina are back in class Monday. Even though that will look a little different for everyone this year, parents are still capturing those special first day photos.

For some, the first day of class means returning to a classroom with enhanced safety and health protocols in place. For others, it's firing up the computer from home and learning virtually.

No matter how the school year looks for you, we want to see those first day pictures. Be sure to share yours with us by texting a photo to 704-329-3600. Please be sure to include that we have permission to use the photo on-air as well as online.