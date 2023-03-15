Family silently protests at CMS board meeting about the handling of alleged sexual assault

Board members also heard updates on the superintendent search and another missed goal for CMS student achievement.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The family of a 5-year-old Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools student silently protested during the CMS Board meeting Tuesday night.

The family held signs calling out the alleged mistreatment of the 5-year-old student. The family claims the child was sexually assaulted, filed a report with CMS, but ultimately ended up back on the same bus as her alleged attacker.

During public comments, the parent of the 5-year-old targeted the district and CMS board members.

"I am here today to specifically and to purposefully ask for the resignation of Dr. Hill and or the termination," Andrea Higgins, the CMS parent, said. "The reasons why her incompetence to safeguard the students within her district."

Crystal Hill is the current interim superintendent of CMS.

Higgins was stopped momentarily by CMS Board Chair Elyse Dashew calling Higgins's comments a personal attack not allowed by board rules.

"Criticisms are allowed, not personal attacks," Dashew said.

Restricted by the two-minute limit for public comments, Higgins used her remaining time making claims against CMS board members.

"My name has been slandered because it has been said that things were inaccurate when they are factual," Higgins said.

CMS didn’t immediately respond to WCNC Charlotte's request for comment on the issue.

While the meeting was going on, supporters of the family held protest signs in clear view of board members.

CMS Test Scores

At the same meeting, board members discussed another disappointing report of math scores for its high school students.

The district said it’s not on target to reach its goal to increase the percentage of high school students who are college and career ready based on math testing in high school.

"One of the barriers or concerns is, you know, we've talked about chronic absenteeism," Hill said. "When students are not that that's a reflection of students not being in school during the semester, also not being in school on test day."

The goal is to have 25% of high school students college and career ready in a course called Math I by the end of next school year. At the end of the first semester, only 12% of students met this goal.

The full report outlines how the district is addressing the issue.